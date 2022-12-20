Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Andrew Lewis Sells 31,520 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 31,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £94,875.20 ($115,251.70).

Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Andrew Lewis sold 115,770 shares of Chemring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £350,783.10 ($426,121.36).

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £847.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,868.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.88. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.66).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

