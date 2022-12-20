Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Andrew Lewis Sells 31,520 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 31,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.66), for a total value of £94,875.20 ($115,251.70).

Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Andrew Lewis sold 115,770 shares of Chemring Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.68), for a total value of £350,783.10 ($426,121.36).

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £847.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,868.75. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 313.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

