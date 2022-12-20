Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.89. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 435,636 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 3.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.