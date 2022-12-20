Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.89. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 435,636 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

