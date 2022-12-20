Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.19. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

