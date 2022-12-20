China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.75

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.75 and traded as high as $33.87. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 10,423 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

