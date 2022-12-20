Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.75

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.75 and traded as high as $28.95. Chuy’s shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 116,869 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $512.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at Chuy’s

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.