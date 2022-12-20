Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $49,870.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

