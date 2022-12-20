Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 73 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

