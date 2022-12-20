Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,233,955 shares trading hands.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Up 15.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.