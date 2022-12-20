CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $170.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,735,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

