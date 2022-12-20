CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $440.60

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.60 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($5.98). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.83), with a volume of 4,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £77.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,428.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 440.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

