CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 334.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

