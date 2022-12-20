Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

