Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:KOF opened at $67.56 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after buying an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
