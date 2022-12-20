Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

