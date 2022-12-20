Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.63

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and traded as high as $70.80. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 835 shares.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

