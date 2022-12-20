Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Community Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

