Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Community Financial Price Performance
Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Community Financial
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Financial (TCFC)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.