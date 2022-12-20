Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.93.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,939 shares of company stock worth $18,366,374 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.