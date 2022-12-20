ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

