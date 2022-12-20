Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corteva were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

