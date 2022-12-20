Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.