Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,038.81

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,038.81 ($36.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,977.04 ($36.16). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,022 ($36.71), with a volume of 23,934 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Cranswick Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,003.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,038.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Cranswick

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

In other news, insider Mark Reckitt bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.51) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,130.10).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

