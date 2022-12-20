Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.