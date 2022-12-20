Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.9 %
CS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
