Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Crocs Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

