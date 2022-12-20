Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.51. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Insider Activity at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 427,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.