CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,718,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 758,861 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in CSX by 134.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

