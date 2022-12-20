CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Head-To-Head Review

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CV and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.1% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CV and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust 5.72% 1.73% 0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $11.77 million 0.26 -$12.40 million N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.18 $12.29 million $0.17 36.35

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Risk and Volatility

CV has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California. CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

