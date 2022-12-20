CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.19. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 457,300 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at C$29,026.40. In other news, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,515,843 shares in the company, valued at C$5,163,802.32. Also, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$42,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at C$29,026.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,500 shares of company stock worth $226,203.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Featured Stories

