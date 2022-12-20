Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

