Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.