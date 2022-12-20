Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $138.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

