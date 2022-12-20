Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $138.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.