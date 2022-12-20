Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

