Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $59.66 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

