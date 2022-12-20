Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.15.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 207,260 shares valued at $15,736,782. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

