DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.