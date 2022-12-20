DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,513 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 461,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

