DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

