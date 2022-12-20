DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average is $136.94.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

