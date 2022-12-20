DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 484 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

