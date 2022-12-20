DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AMETEK by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AMETEK by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

