DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,363 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.