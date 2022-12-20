DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

