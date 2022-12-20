DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

