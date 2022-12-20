DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,481,000 after buying an additional 105,716 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

