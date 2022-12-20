DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after buying an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

