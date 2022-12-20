DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

LRCX stock opened at $438.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.85. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

