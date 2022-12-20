DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

CTAS opened at $443.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

