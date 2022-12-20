DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,069 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of UBER opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

