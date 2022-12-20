DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

