DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

